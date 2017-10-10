The wait is almost over as the Netflix sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things is returning in more than two weeks. The much-anticipated second season will be back on the small screen just before Halloween.

Ahead of its second season, a short new teaser for the Netflix drama has been unveiled recently which revealed the names of the first six episodes of the nine-episode series.

The episode titles are — Chapter One: Madmax, Chapter Two: Trick or Treat Freak, Chapter Three: The Pollywog, Chapter Four: Will the Wise, Chapter Five: Dig Dug, and Chapter Six: The Spy.

The titles for the final three episodes have been kept under wrap for now. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, most of the names are different from the list of episode titles which was released in last August.

Watch the teaser here.

The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NPF1NPNQSt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017

However, in the second season, Shannon Purser will not reprise her role as Barb anymore as confirmed by show creator Duffer Brothers earlier.

Among other casts, Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon Byers), and Matthew Modine (Dr Martin Brenner) will reprise their role in Season 2.

Stranger Things Season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on October 27, 2018.