Halloween is just around the corner and so is Stranger Things season 2. Therefore, it is the best time to revisit the Upside Down with Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Eleven and Will.

With less than one week for the premiere of the much-anticipated season 2, Netflix has dropped a new poster and soundtracks.

The brand new poster features all the lead characters from the series alongside some new characters as well. The poster reveals — the terrible-looking creature Shadow Monster, Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven with her new curly-haired look along with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), his mom Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour).

Besides them, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Jonathon Byers (Charlie Heaton), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) have also been a pivotal part of the poster.

Among the newcomers, Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink), who are about to be part of the spooky world of Hawkins, Indiana, have also grabbed spots in the new poster.

When asked what will happen to Will Byers in the second season of the Netflix sci-fi, horror series [as the first season ended on a cliffhanger], show-creator Matt Duffer earlier told Entertainment Weekly, "He [Will] seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they're real or not. So it seems like he's having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder."

The official synopsis for Stranger Things season 2 reads —

"It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

Consisting of nine episodes, Stranger Things Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on October 27, 2017.

Besides the new poster and soundtracks created by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of the band S U R V I V E, have been posted on Spotify.

You can now listen to those soundtracks below.