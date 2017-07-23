San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2017 always brings sheer joy among the TV, movie fans, and comic nerds across the world. Not just because it brings every anticipated show or movie or Hollywood A-listers under one roof, thousands of trailers also get released at the event.

Also Read: SDCC 2017: DCEU unveils Justice League's Superman suit at the convention [PHOTOS]

While many trailers have been unveiled at the Comic-Con, it is really difficult to keep a track of everything. This year Netflix has dropped many of the TV and movie trailers including the much-awaited Stranger Things and The Punisher.

Hence, thinking about all the fans, we have compiled a list of trailers Netflix unveiled at SDCC 2017.

Stranger Things

Finally, after Super Bowl, the second full-length trailer for Stranger Things season 2 has been unveiled in Hall H of Comic Con on Saturday. The new trailer features almost every key character from the series while Will witnesses a vision of Upside Down outside the video arcade where the boys have gone to play Dragon's Lair. And, the best part of the trailer is Michael Jackson's Thriller which is used as the background score.

The Defenders

The first look of the Punisher was released during the trailer launch of Netflix's The Defenders. The trailer features Marvel's four street superheroes, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil.

The Punisher

The short teaser of The Defenders narrated by Marvel veteran Stan Lee features the first look of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle aka The Punisher. Later, the first clip of The Punisher was also revealed during the panel for The Defenders in Hall H although it is not yet released online by Netflix. It shows some flashback of the Frank Castle where he teaches his daughter how to play the guitar.

Death Note

Based on Tsugumi Ohba's Japanese horror manga series, the new trailer of the horror movie features the first meeting between the Death God Ryuk and Light. The movie has already drawn a lot of flak due to the accusation of Hollywood whitewashing.

Bright

Netflix has also released the trailer for their biggest film, David Ayer's Bright. In the fantasy thriller, Will Smith's cop character will team up with Joel Edgerton's Ed Orc.