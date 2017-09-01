The filming of Stranger Things Season 2 is already underway but your TV settings might have been in the wrong mode through the first season.

Ahead of the premiere of the second season, Stranger Things show creators duo, the Duffer brothers explained Vulture about how obsessive they are about the television settings.

"Us and everyone in Hollywood puts so much time and effort and money into getting things to look just right," said Matt Duffer, "and when you see it in someone's home, it looks like it was shot on an iPhone."

"When I go to my friends' places back home," said Matt, "I'm constantly fixing their TVs."

Ross Duffer added, "It's shocking! We were just at Comic-Con, and we walk on the main floor and the settings on every single TV is wrong. I was like, 'Didn't a bunch of nerds put this together? What is wrong with them?' "

"But they don't notice!" said Ross. "I'll be like, 'This looks like garbage,' and I go into the settings and fix it for them, and they're like, 'It doesn't look any different.' "

He further added, "So," I interject, now thinking about my own TV settings, which I'm sure I haven't touched since the day my set came out of the box: "What are the proper settings?"

So, what is the solution?

Matt Duffer said the key thing is to turn off anything which says 'motion' such as 'TruMotion.' 'Smooth motion'.

All episodes of Stranger Things Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on October 27, 2017.