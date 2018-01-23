Hot on the heels of a recent report of an alleged Samsung Galaxy S9 retail box revealing key specifications of the upcoming device, including details of the phone's dual-camera setup, a new report surfaced online on Monday saying that the company had itself confirmed the most important camera feature of the new handset.

The latest camera details, believed to be of the upcoming Galaxy S9, have been discovered on Samsung's own website. The new information suggests that the handset will feature a "3-stack FRS" (Fast Readout Sensor) camera which will be able to record HD video at 480 frames per second.

The webpage about the new ISCOCELL camera sensor that Samsung is expected to use for the Galaxy S9 reveals that the 3-stack FRS will be made up of three layers, enabling the phone's camera sensor to have faster and more accurate focus.

Thanks to this 3-stack FRS component, the Galaxy S9 will be able to record slow-motion videos at 480 frames per second in 1080p full HD. It, therefore, remains to be seen if the Galaxy S9 will also be able to record 720p video at 960 frames per second like the Xperia XZ Premium.

However, it's worth mentioning here that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium can record only brief slow-mo video at 960 frames per second in 720p. Samsung, therefore, has some room here for an improvement by increasing the duration.

In addition, Samsung has also talked about "Super PD" autofocus or Super Phase Detection autofocus. Although the company didn't provide more details, it did say that the sensor can "identify the distance of fast-moving objects even in low light for faster and accurate auto focusing."

According to previous rumours, the Galaxy S9 will sport Dual Pixel 12MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation. There could also be two aperture sizes, including f/1.5 and f/2.4.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is likely to sport a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen and a 3,100mAh battery while the Galaxy S9+ will feature a similar display with an increased size of 6.2 inches and a slightly larger 3,600mAh battery.

When it comes to storage, the Galaxy S9 is rumoured to come in two variants, including 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. The Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, is likely to be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models.

As for the processors, the global version of the Galaxy S9 could feature Samsung's new Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor while the US-specific model will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

According to popular leakster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), Samsung will once again use the MWC platform to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on February 26. The company is likely to start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S9 on March 1 while the phones would be up for sale starting March 16.