Emergency crews rescued over 1,000 people around Houston, pulling people from cars and homes, as flood waters rose across southeast Texas on Sunday (August 27).People had to rely solely on boats to move around as more than 30in (75cm) of rain battered parts of the city over the weekend, turning main roads into rivers.
Storm Harvey: Texas lashed with unprecedented rain
- August 28, 2017 17:12 IST
