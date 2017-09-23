A stolen car raced the wrong way down the Auckland Southern Motorway on Friday, September 22, as shocked drivers watched on.The driver stole the car the night before in Papatoetoe and sped 120 kilometers per hour towards the north on the southbound lanes. Police then began pursuing the car and caught all the fleeing occupants.
Stolen car races wrong way sown Auckland motorway
- September 23, 2017 16:46 IST
