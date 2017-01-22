Stokes Mark Hughes criticises referee decision after Manchester United draw

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has criticised the referees decision to give five minutes added time at the end of the match against Manchester United. Wayne Rooney scored in the fourth minute of injury time, spoiling Stokes chance to win the match.
