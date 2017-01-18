Stoke-on-Trent by-election: What you need to know

Stoke-on-Trent by-election: What you need to know
Tristram Hunt announced on 13 January that he is to quit as a Labour MP to take on a new role as director of the Victoria and Albert Museum. Hunts decision means Labour will be defending the seat they have controlled since 1950. But Stoke-on-Trent voted overwhelmingly to Leave the EU, leaving Labours Jeremy Corbyn to battle UKIP who finished second in the constituency in 2015.
