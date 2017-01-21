Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho might have two less options to select after Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay made their moves away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but of the players that remain at the club, none of them have injury problems.

Complete schedule for the weekend

Stoke City is the next test for Mourinho's United:

They are unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions, but saw a six-game winning run in the Premier League come to an end last weekend, when Liverpool held them to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

That result dented Manchester United's already-slim hopes of competing for the English Premier League title, with the gap to Chelsea currently standing at 12 points. While a title challenge might not be impossible, what will be of bigger concern for Mourinho will be to get into that top four, with United four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

With the Gunners, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – four of the top six – only playing later, Manchester United do have an opportunity to put pressure on their rivals.

To do that, Mourinho will pretty much have a full squad to select from, with only Eric Bailly unavailable for selection. Bailly is still with the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We are fine," Mourinho told MUTV when asked to given the latest team news and injury update. "We have little problems, which is normal, but not big issues. We have a very good situation."

Rooney to start?

Wayne Rooney, still looking for that goal, to become the sole owner of the record for most number of goals for Manchester United, will hope to be in the starting lineup, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be keen to keep his goalscoring form. There is a bit of pressure on Paul Pogba to perform, after a rather poor performance against Liverpool last weekend.

Mark Hughes, the former Manchester United player and current Stoke City manager, does not have the luxury of choosing from a fully fit squad.

Hughes will have to do without Jack Butland, Geoff Cameron, Stephen Ireland and Jonathan Walters, who are out injured, while Mame Biram Diouf, Ramadan Sobhi and Wilfried Bony are at the 2017 Afcon. Bojan Krkic, who has hardly featured this season, is available after recovering from a hip injury.

"In terms of injuries, everyone who played last weekend is available, as is Bojan," Hughes said, giving the latest team news.

"He missed the game last weekend because of injury, but has returned to training this week and is certainly in contention for the game.

Welcome Berahino

Stoke did make an interesting January signing on Friday, when they completed a £12million move for Saido Berahino from West Brom. Considering Berahino hasn't made a single appearance since September for Albion, it is unlikely that the forward will be in the matchday squad for this game at the bet365 Stadium.

Expected starting XI: Stoke City: Lee Grant; Glen Johnson, Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi, Erik Pieters; Glen Whelan Giannelli Imbula; Xherdan Shaqiri, Joe Allen, Marko Arnautovic; Peter Crouch.

Manchester United: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind; Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.