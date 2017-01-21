Manchester United are on a really good run of form in the Premier League off late. Call it the rebirth of the Red Devils or whatever, but Jose Mourinho has really turned around the form of the team following guiding the English club to their worst ever start in 27 years this season.

Can this undefeated run continue? It remains the big question now as Mourinho's army travel to the Britannia Stadium to take on Stoke City on Saturday for their 22nd English league match of the season.

Stoke vs Man Utd team news here.

The title may have been lost this season, but a top four finish could still be under grabs for United if they continue their unbeaten run until the end. Meanwhile, for the home side, the big news of the day remains the signing of hotshot striker Saido Berahino from West Brom.

While United are sixth in the table with 40 points bagged from 21 games so far, Stoke are ninth in the table with 27 points.

While Manchester United fans are hoping that their team will continue the unbeaten run, Mourinho is unusually not keen on that! "We want to win matches, we try to win matches, we risk to win matches," said the Portuguese coach. "If we lose, we lose, and we lose the unbeaten run. We are not going to Stoke to defend our unbeaten run - it's a very nice run, I have to admit, but we are not going there to defend the record," he added.

Match schedule

Date: January 21

Time: 3pm GMT (8:30pm IST, 10am EST)

Venue: Britannia Stadium

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select HD 1. Live streaming - unavailable.

UK: TV - No telecast. Live streaming - MUTV (subscription needed).

USA: TV - NBC Sports Network. Live streaming - NBC Live.

Radio commentary - TalkSport, BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live score - EPL twitter.