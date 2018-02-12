Cadila Healthcare: Drugmaker on Friday said its Moraiya facility successfully completed U.S. FDA inspection without any 483 observation. A Form 483 is issued to the firm when an investigator observes any conditions that are in violations of regulatory requirements.

Tata Motors: Automaker on Friday said global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, gained 20 percent to 1,14,797 units in January.

Ajanta Pharma: The company's formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by U.S. FDA from February 5-9 without any 483 observation.

Aster DM Healthcare: IPO opens on Monday with an issue price of Rs 180-190 per equity share.

F&O Ban List: Balrampur Chini, GMR Infra, HDIL and Jain Irrigation.