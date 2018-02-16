Punjab National Bank, Gitanjali Gems: Stocks are likely to remain under pressure amidst reports India's Enforcement Directorate will probe the possibility of money laundering in a $1.77 billion fraud case.

Infosys: UCAS, the admissions service for UK higher education, has extended its existing partnership with the software company to support its business strategy up to 2021.

HDFC: The company allots 2.49 crore shares to investors at Rs 1,726.05 per share on a preferential basis.

Bank fraud: State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank Axis Bank and Union Bank are said to be exposed to $1.8 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, reported Bloomberg.

Indoco Remedies: The company gets European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification for its Goa manufacturing facility.

Prakash Industries: The company to raise Rs 208 crore from promoters by issuing 1 crore convertible warrants.

Aster DM Healthcare: The IPO closed on Thursday and the issue was subscribed 1.2 times.