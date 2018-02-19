Punjab National Bank, Gitanjali Gems: Stocks are likely to remain under pressure amidst reports the Securities and Exchange Board of India has started investigating into trading and disclosure related issues in the matter of Punjab National Bank and Gitanjali Gems with regards to $1.8 billion fraud case.

Allahabad Bank: The lender has an exposure of around Rs 2,000 crore by way of letter of undertakings issued by Punjab National Bank to billionaire Nirav Modi.

Infosys: The company is planning to divest its entire stake in Onmobile Systems for $2.5 million.

Natco Pharma: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed inspection of Natco Pharma's Mekaguda API unit with zero observation.

Religare Enterprises: The company will raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via combination of equity and debt.

KPR Mill: The company will hold a board meeting on February 22 to consider the proposal for buy-back of shares.

Tata Steel: It has emerged as the top bidder for Bhushan Steel.

PVR: The company said it has resolved a dispute with Elan group over development of multiplexes in Gurugram.

PowerGrid: The state-owned firm has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 1,000 crore transmission project, news agency PTI reported.