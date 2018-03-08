Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Wednesday:

State Bank of India: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 40 lakh penalty on SBI for breach of norms on counterfeit notes.

Airline stocks: The Competition Commission of India has imposed penalties totalling about Rs 55 crore on Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet for concerted action in fixing fuel surcharge on cargo transport.

Telecom companies: Cabinet approved restructuring of deferred payment liabilities of telecom operators and raised spectrum limits.

Reliance Infra: The company is seeking shareholder nod for raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Gayatri Projects: QIP opens on Thursday at a floor price of Rs 211.65 per share.

Strides Shasun: The company said it will launch Ranitidine OTC tablets, used to treat peptic ulcers of stomach and intestine.

Sun Pharma: The drugmaker's Paonta Sahib unit gets good manufacturing certificate from Dutch regulator.

Cadila Health: The company has partened with Medicure to launch New Drug Application product, Zypitamag in the U.S.

Tata Steel: The company said it was the highest bidder for Bhushan Steel.