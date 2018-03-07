Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Wednesday:

Ultratech Cement, TeamLease Services: The Reserve Bank of India raises foreign portfolio investment limit in Ultratech Cement to 40 percent from 30 percent and in TeamLease Services to 75 percent from 24 percent.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender said its exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali Gems at about Rs 200 crore.

Tata Motors: Markets regulator SEBI has directed Tata Motors to conduct an internal inquiry into leakage of unpublished price sensitive information related to its quarterly financial results through WhatsApp.

Sharon Bio: The company said it has temporarily suspended operations at Taloja API plant on the directions of Central Pollution Control Board.

Indian Hotels: Tata Sons will buy 6.64 percent stake in Indian Hotels from promoter entities.

Tata Consultancy Services: The software maker said Virgin Atlantic has extended partnership for five years.

Sadbhav Infra: The company was declared as the lowest bidder by the National Highway of India for hybrid annuity project in Karnataka.

Dilip Buildcon: The construction firm secured contract worth Rs 917 crore for a highway project in Jharkhand.

Torrent Pharma: The company is planning to make an offer of 2 billion euros for Sanofi's European unit, Mint newspaper reported.