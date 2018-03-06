Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Tuesday:

State Bank of India: The lender's Hong Kong branch confirmed it had no exposure in the PNB fraud case.

Axis Bank, Indian Overseas Bank: The Reserve Bank of India imposed Rs 3 crore penalty on Axis Bank and Rs 2 crore penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance of non-performing asset classification norms.

Sun Pharmaceutical: The U.S. FDA issued three observations to the drugmaker for its biggest facility in Halol, Gujarat.

Ramco Cements: The company will acquire clinker grinding unit from Ramco Industries for Rs 17 crore.

Somany Ceramics: The company's board approved plan to merge three units of promoter group with itself.

Wanbury: The drugmaker said U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed inspection of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) facility with five observations.

Essar Steel: Committee of creditors' meeting deferred due to indecision on eligibility of bids.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: IDBI Bank sold 3.12 lakh shares or 1.2 percent equity at Rs 27.9 each.