Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Thursday:

Sun Pharma: The drugmaker received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its novel psoriasis drug TildraKizumab.

Coal India: The state-owned miner allotted 11 mines that will increase annual output to 225 million tonnes.

Jaiprakash Associates: The Supreme Court has asked the firm to deposit Rs 200 crore by May 10 to refund homebuyers in projects being developed by a group company.

Reliance Communications: The firm has received bondholders' approval for asset monetization plan, according to a Mint report.

Zensar Technologies: The company will buy Cynosure India for $33 million and Cynosure U.S. for $31 million.

Oil India: The company entered into an agreement with Assam for Methanol, Formaldehyde project.

Arvind: Adient India and the company have formed joint venture to make automotive fabric in India, Hindu BusinessLine reported.

Dilip Buildcon: The company declared lowest bidder for a new EPC project worth Rs 870 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

GE Power: The company received order worth Rs 230 crore from NTPC.