Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Tuesday:

UltraTech Cement: The company has offered $1.1 billion to buy Binani Cement.

Canara Bank: The Central Bureau of Investigation filed charges against a former chairman of state-run bank and others in an alleged loan fraud case of about $10.5 million.

Bandhan Bank: Kolkata-based Bandhan's initial public offering to raise Rs 44.73 billion was subscribed nearly 15 times on Monday.

Future Retail: The Reserve Bank of India allowed raising foreign portfolio investment limit in Future Retail to 49 percent from 24 percent.

Airline stocks: IndiGo market share at 39.9 percent versus 39.7 percent in February; Jet Airways at 16.8 percent versus 16.6 percent; SpiceJet at 12.4 percent versus 12.6 percent.

Granules India: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules India for Metformin tablets.

BGR Energy Systems: The company won an order worth Rs 87.68 crore from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation.

ITC: The Supreme Court has upheld sale of Park Hyatt Goa to ITC, reported Mint newspaper.