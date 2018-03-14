Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Wednesday:

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India cleared IndusInd Bank merger with Bharat Financial.

Yes Bank: The lender acquired 17.31 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare pursuant to invocation of pledge.

Larsen & Toubro: The National Highway Authority of India awarded Dwarka Expressway contract worth Rs 1,047 crore to L&T.

Usha Martin: The company clarified it has not been contacted by the Enforcement Directorate with respect to investigation of granted loans.

Bharat Petroleum Corp: The oil refiner will submit resolution plan for insolvent Nagarjuna oil by March 17.

Torrent Pharma: The company may raise Rs 1,500 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, reported Mint newspaper.

Gitanjali Gems: The National Stock Exchange has fined the company, along with ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, DS Kulkarni Developers, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure, Educomp Solutions, Shree Renuka Sugars, Moser-Baer (I) and Sterling Biotech for failing to file December quarter results.