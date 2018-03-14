Stock exchange
Traders and investors keep a close track after government cracks whip on black money and US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump secured victory in the presidential election at Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Nov. 9, 2016.IANS

Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Wednesday:

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India cleared IndusInd Bank merger with Bharat Financial.

Yes Bank: The lender acquired 17.31 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare pursuant to invocation of pledge.

Larsen & Toubro: The National Highway Authority of India awarded Dwarka Expressway contract worth Rs 1,047 crore to L&T.

Usha Martin: The company clarified it has not been contacted by the Enforcement Directorate with respect to investigation of granted loans.

Bharat Petroleum Corp: The oil refiner will submit resolution plan for insolvent Nagarjuna oil by March 17.

Torrent Pharma: The company may raise Rs 1,500 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, reported Mint newspaper.

Gitanjali Gems: The National Stock Exchange has fined the company, along with ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, DS Kulkarni Developers, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure, Educomp Solutions, Shree Renuka Sugars, Moser-Baer (I) and Sterling Biotech for failing to file December quarter results.