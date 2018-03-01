Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Thursday.

Auto makers: Auto companies are likely to move ahead of February sales data.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has received contracts from the National Highway Authority of India for two new EPC projects valued at Rs 670.50 crore and Rs 380.07 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, respectively.

Reliance Power: The company has approved raising of up to Rs 2,000 crore via qualified institutional placement to cut debt.

Fortis Healthcare: Founders' stake in the troubled healthcare company has reduced to 0.7 percent from 3 percent a week ago.

Ramky Infrastructure: The National Highway Authority of India awards Rs 939-crore contract for ring road around Srinagar.

Idea Cellular: The telecoms firm will launch Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) services in select markets starting March 1.

HCL Infosystems: The company's unit to sell HCL MEA FZE share to Axis Investment for 4.12 million UAE dirhams.