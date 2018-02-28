Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Wednesday.

ICICI Bank: The private-sector lender said it has no exposure to the Nirav Modi Group.

Cipla: The drugmaker has partnered with the Indian unit of Swiss firm Roche Pharma to distribute the latter's tocilizumab and Syndyma drugs.

IDBI Bank: Ratings agency Moody's said it changed its outlook on IDBI Bank to 'positive' from 'stable'.

Kridhan Infra: The company said it acquired 31.5 percent stake in Vijay Nirman.

Larsen & Toubro: The company will sell up to 34.38 lakh shares, or 2 percent stake in L&T Infotech to achieve the minimum public shareholding.

Bharti Airtel: The telecoms firm signed a partnership with Google for low-cost smartphones powered by Android Go.

HDFC: The mortgage lender has set a floor price of Rs 1,824.63 for the qualified institutional placement.

DLF: The property developer's subsidiary has emerged as the highest bidder for 11.76-acre Gurugram land at Rs 1,500 crore.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects: The company is the lowest bidder for Rs 1,047 crore order from the National Highway Authority of India.

Sona Koyo: The company received approval to change name to JTEKT India.

Bharat Forge : The company said it has completed the sale of balance equity of 26 percent in power equipment joint venture With GE, Alstom Bharat Forge Power.