stocks at 52 week high, buzzing stocks, eros share price, mrf share price, grasim share price, sensex, usd vs inr, indian stock markets
Employees walk out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai August 22, 2013.Reuters file

Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Wednesday.

ICICI Bank: The private-sector lender said it has no exposure to the Nirav Modi Group.

Cipla: The drugmaker has partnered with the Indian unit of Swiss firm Roche Pharma to distribute the latter's tocilizumab and Syndyma drugs.

IDBI Bank: Ratings agency Moody's said it changed its outlook on IDBI Bank to 'positive' from 'stable'.

Kridhan Infra: The company said it acquired 31.5 percent stake in Vijay Nirman.

Larsen & Toubro: The company will sell up to 34.38 lakh shares, or 2 percent stake in L&T Infotech to achieve the minimum public shareholding.

Bharti Airtel: The telecoms firm signed a partnership with Google for low-cost smartphones powered by Android Go.

HDFC: The mortgage lender has set a floor price of Rs 1,824.63 for the qualified institutional placement.

DLF: The property developer's subsidiary has emerged as the highest bidder for 11.76-acre Gurugram land at Rs 1,500 crore.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects: The company is the lowest bidder for Rs 1,047 crore order from the National Highway Authority of India.

Sona Koyo: The company received approval to change name to JTEKT India.

Bharat Forge : The company said it has completed the sale of balance equity of 26 percent in power equipment joint venture With GE, Alstom Bharat Forge Power.