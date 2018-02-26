Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Monday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintained OAI (Official Action Indicated) status on Dr. Reddy's Srikakulam plant. Official Action Indicated is a type of warning letter issued by the regulator signalling objectionable items were found during the inspection.

Finolex Industries: Prescient Wealth Management sold 7.98 lakh shares, or 0.6 percent equity at Rs 629 each.

Idea Cellular: The telecoms company said it will continue to evaluate options to monetise Indus stake, reported Bloomberg.

IDBI Bank: Shareholders approved shares up to Rs 2,729 crore to the government on preferential basis.

Bharti Airtel: The telecoms firm has partnered with the handset maker Motorola for 4G smartphones starting at Rs 3,999.

Welspun Enterprises: The company said it was lowest bidder for National Highway Authority of India's Tamil Nadu road project.

DCM Shriram: The company will invest Rs 113 crore for expansion of Caustic soda capacity at its Bharuch facility.

Sakuma Exports: The company has submitted an expression of interest to acquire Ruchi Soya.

Dena Bank: The lender sets issue price at Rs 26.89 per share for issue of shares to the government.