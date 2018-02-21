Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Wednesday.

Bank of Baroda: The lender disclosed Rs 456.6 crore exposure to Rotomac Global.

Union Bank: The lender said it had classified Rotomac Global account as a non-performing asset in October 2016.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led firm to buy 5 percent stake in Eros International Plc for $48.75 million.

ONGC, Oil India: Directorate General of Hydrocarbons may be rethinking its plan to sell 60 percent stake in hydrocarbon blocks held by Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the development.

Central Bank: The lender's board to consider raising Rs 4,835 crore on preferential basis, on February 23.

Mahindra CIE: The company posted a 33 percent rise in third-quarer profit to Rs 14.6 crore while revenue grew 40 percent to Rs 561.5 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: The construction firm gets order worth Rs 380 crore from the National Highway Authority of India in Karnataka.

Max India: The company said that its joint venture partner is exploring stake in Max Healthcare.

Fortis Healthcare: Societe Generale bought 1.5 percent stake at Rs 142.95 each while ECL Finance sold 2.9 percent stake at Rs 141.38 each in the company.

Mawana Sugar: The company plans to acquire the entire stake of Usha International in Mawana Foods for Rs 24.83 crore.

Nitin Spinners: The company approved preferential issue of 3.32 lakh equity shares at Rs 120.5 apiece to promoters.

F&O Ban: Balrampur Chini, Dish TV, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Infrastructure, IFCI, Jain Irrigation and JP Associates.