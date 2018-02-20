Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Tuesday:

Bharti Airtel: The telecoms company and HMD Global have partnered to offer affordable 4G smartphones.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The automaker plans to make an additional investment of over Rs 500 crore for electric vehicles and electric components at its Chakan plant.

HDFC: The mortgage lender has initiated discussions for a possible acquisition of Apollo Munich Health Insurance, the Times of India reported citing people directly aware of the matter.

Fortis Healthcare: India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office will initiate a probe into alleged financial irregularities at Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises, Mint newspaper reported citing an unnamed senior ministry official.

UCO Bank: The lender is seeking shareholders' nod to issue shares worth up to Rs 6,510 crore on a preferential basis to the government.

Tata Power: The company gets shareholders' nod for a scheme of arrangement with Tata Power Renewable Energy.

Advanced Enzyme: The company's board approves additional investment of 300,000 ringgit in Malaysian unit.

Godawari Power & Ispat: The company's board approved amalgamation of Jagdamba Power and Alloys with self.

NSE ban list: Balrampur Chini, Dish TV, Fortis, GRM Infra, HDIL, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates and Oriental Bank of Commerce.