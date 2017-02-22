Stockholm suburb hit by riots as police make drug arrest

  • February 22, 2017 18:33 IST
    By Reuters
Stockholm suburb hit by riots as police make drug arrest Close
Riots broke out on 20 February in Rinkeby, in the northern suburbs of Stockholm, after police arrested a man for drug offences. Rocks were hurled at police vans, cars were torched and shops were looted in the area. The incident comes days after US President Donald Trump falsely implied Sweden had become a victim of a major terrorist incident for accepting refugees.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular