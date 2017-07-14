Emerging reports suggest the hot hatch of Volkswagen--the Polo GTI--is on sale at a discounted price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Polo GTI, which was launched in the country in November last year, was originally priced at Rs 25.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Thane).

A report of TeamBHP claimed the dealers of Volkswagen have confirmed the availability of the Polo GTI at the discounted price in a bid to clear the inventory. The polo GTI, pitted against Fiat Abarth 595 Competizione and Mini Cooper S, has found only a few takers so far in India and surprisingly, the company allotted only 99 units for the country.

Also read: 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift launched in India; price starts at Rs 15.49 lakh

Polo GTI was launched in a three-door version. The hatch comes powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol mill that can churn out 189bhp of power mated to seven-speed DSG gearbox. The car can hit 0-100 kmph in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 233 kmph.

On the safety front, the hot hatch houses ABS, six airbags and electronic stability control with driver steering recommendation. Other features in the Polo GTI include Hill Start Assist, cruise control, 60:40 foldable rear seats, tilt and adjustable steering wheel, cooled glove box, infotainment system with Aux, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and six speakers.

Polo GTI gets full LED headlamps with DRL and red inserts, front bumper with signature GTI honeycomb grille, dual chrome exhaust pipes, reflectors on rear bumper and body cladding on seal panel, tail light clusters in dark red and a black grained diffuser. It rides on 16-inch grey metallic alloys.

Source: TeamBHP