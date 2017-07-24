South Korean carmaker Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of the new Verna in India. Now, Hyundai dealerships are offering huge discounts for the current model to make way for the new version.

In Bengaluru, the dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 97,500 for the Verna. Similar price cuts are also in force in cities like Delhi and Mumbai (up to Rs 80,000 discount) along with one- year free roadside assistance.

The new Verna is expected to be launched in August and some dealers have started accepting the bookings for the model. The new Verna, which is based on the Fluidic Sculpture designs of Hyundai, is expected to share the same styling and overall design of its global sibling.

The 2017 version of the Verna is expected to flaunt prominent hexagonal grille with chrome topping and swept-back headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs). It is also likely to get changes at the rear including the new LED taillamps. The cabin is expected to be roomier and is likely to house features such as touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice control and navigation and automatic climate control.

The new Verna is likely to continue the same engines that power the current model in the market. The Verna is powered by a 1.4-litre diesel and petrol engines, and 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engines. The 1.4-litre petrol engine develops 104bhp of power while the 1.6-litre petrol version churns out 121bhp. The 1.4-litre diesel produces 89bhp, while the 1.6-litre diesel will belt out 127bhp of power.

Source: MotorOctane