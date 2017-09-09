American cult motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has slashed the prices of Fat Boy and Heritage Softail Classic in India to clear stocks.

The prices of Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Heritage Softail Classic have been slashed by up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Harley Davidson Fat Boy is now cheaper by Rs 2.01 lakh and is available at Rs 14.99 lakh. It was previously priced at Rs 17.01 lakh.

On the other hand, Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic will now be priced at Rs 15.99 lakh with a price cut of Rs 2.5 lakh. Harley-Davidson Softail Classic was earlier priced at Rs 18.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The revised prices are applicable to the 2017 Softail models and are effective from September 1 till stocks last.

Harley-Davidson has also introduced an exclusive scheme -- Bullet EMI. The Bullet EMI scheme provides reduced monthly payments (in terms of EMI amount) and an increased lump-sum price once or multiple times each year, as per terms of the loan availed. With this, the Fat Boy is available with an EMI starting at Rs 14,999 per month and the Heritage Softail Classic can be purchased with an EMI starting at Rs 15,999 per month.

Earlier in July, the bike maker updated prices of its entire range in India following the rollout of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Harley-Davidson, which sells a range of models from Street 750 to CVO Limited, had increased the prices of the vehicles by up to Rs 2,14,000. The American company's most affordable offering in the country, Street 750 had then seen a hike of Rs 16,000.