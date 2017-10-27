Ford is all set to launch the new avatar of popular compact SUV — the EcoSport — in India. Slated for November 9 launch in India, the new EcoSport has already been making its way to the showrooms.

As the big day is coming closer, Ford dealerships are offering huge discounts on the current model of the compact SUV to clear the stock. The pre-facelift model of the EcoSport is being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Apart from discounts, the dealerships are also giving cash benefits, finance options and exchange offers. The offers and discounts will be valid only till the stocks last. The Ford EcoSport is currently priced in the range of Rs 7.31 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Launched in 2013, EcoSport is getting a major facelift in four years. The compact SUV was a runaway success in the Indian market and even featured in the list of the most sold Utility Vehicles in India in September 2017.

In the new avatar, the Ford EcoSport hosts a slew of changes both inside and outside. 2017 EcoSport features touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3 software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control.

The powertrains also went through a change in the new EcoSport. The facelift avatar gets new 1.5-litre Dragon petrol engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, replacing the current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport.

The bookings for the new EcoSport are open at some of the dealerships of the company for a down payment of Rs 30,000.