Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra's break-up and patch-up stories have become old news. They separated in June 2014 and this was said to be the reason why Nargis wasn't interested in doing Bollywood movies.

The latest update is that these two are back together. According to SpotboyE, Nargis is staying with Uday and his mother Pamela at Chopra's Juhu bungalow. There was a rumour in May this year that they had been spotted together in New York, but Nargis denied it on Twitter.

Several speculations were also made of their marriage, but the diva rubbished them all. Now, she is said to be with Uday again. What's cooking?

A source told the portal: "Nargis often travels to the US But aajkal bahut aati jaati rehti hai and you can say that she has a new address in Mumbai."

The two look like they are made for each other and for sure, can't stay away from each other. However, the duo has not confirmed their relationship in public yet.

On the other hand, there's another couple that was recently in news for the alleged break-up. Sushmita Sen is reportedly dating Ritik Bhasin at present. But a few days ago, there were reports that the duo has called it quits.

However, the diva was spotted with Ritik at Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's wedding reception, SpotboyE reported. It stated that the duo appeared together at the ceremony and couldn't take their eyes off each other the entire time.

A source told the portal: "Sushmita and Ritik seemed to be enjoying themselves and were inseparable. So much so that Ritik's friends were teasing that he and Sush are next in line to get married."

Members of the #Reception party!!!!@MirzaSania @impoornapatel ??❤️ Congratulations 2 the beautiful couple Sagarika & Zaheer, wishing them a blessed journey of togetherness!!?? Dugga Dugga!! pic.twitter.com/EsLF28RADE — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 28, 2017

It looks like people were too focused on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the ceremony to take note of Sushmita and Ritik's presence.