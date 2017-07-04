YouTube star and American actress Stevie Ryan, who shot to fame with her series called Little Loca on the video channel, passed away on July 1 at her residence. She was 33.

She died a day after posting an emotional message about her grandfather's passing on Twitter. Comedians, YouTubers and members of Hollywood took to Twitter to pay tribute to Ryan on Monday.

Ryan's ex-boyfriend Drake Bell also mourned her death and said that he will miss her forever. "No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!" he tweeted.

Here are 7 things to know about YouTube star Stevie Ryan.

Cause of her death

The L.A. County Coroner's Office ruled suicide by hanging as the cause of her death.

How she started her career as a YouTuber

In an interview in 2012, Ryan revealed that her career started after she bought her first laptop.

"I started editing these little silent films. I had already known about YouTube. It was really small at the time. One hundred views was the most people would get. It was people blogging old commercials on there. There was nothing on YouTube."

"Little Loca really took off on its own and for months people thought this was a real girl. I started uploading videos every day. I was writing the video before I shot it. I would write it all out and then I would shoot it and then I would edit it and then I thought of putting music behind it."

Her leap from YouTube to VH1

She got a big opportunity after she made a parody video of the reality show Pretty Wild. The stars from the reality show then showed the video of her to the producer. Later, one of the producers got in touch with her and asked her if she wants to make videos with them.

"Hey, I love the video. I produced the show. I would love to bring you in and we want to sit down and develop something with you. We've watched your other stuff and we think there's something there," the producer told Ryan at that time.

At jury duty serving tear drop realness like I told you I would... pic.twitter.com/07jGXibOYc — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 27, 2017

Her VH1 series titled Stevie TV

Ryan and the producer got together and started a show titled Stevie TV in 2012. The show ran for two seasons until 2013.

"I got together with them and we had a very obvious idea of having a female-driven sketch comedy show that is centered around pop culture because that's what I am obsessed with," she had said at the time.

Ryan co-hosted another talk show

After Stevie TV, Ryan went on to co-host a talk show, Brody Jenner's Sex with Brody, which debuted in 2015.

New Mentally Ch(ill) is up! Listen to @KristenCarney & me talk about Barfing & Dating... https://t.co/AXDuomk0wz — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 16, 2017

Co-hosting Mentally Ch(ill)

Ryan recently co-hosted Mentally Ch(ill), a podcast about depression. Kristen Carney, the co-host of the podcast, revealed that they recently recorded a podcast about suicide but it is yet to get released.

During one of her recent podcasts, Ryan talked about her grandfather's death. "I'm just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression," she explained.

Ryan's final Twitter post

In her last Twitter post, she paid tribute to her grandfather and shared a photo of him along with an emotional message. "The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you every day, forever. I love you my Pa," she tweeted.