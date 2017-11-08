This Christmas, the US will witness a hair-raising Oscar contender as The Post releases this holiday season. After sharing the first look a few days ago, Steven Spielberg and his team just dropped the epic trailer of the movie.

Featuring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, the movie is based on true events. The Post tells the thrilling tale of The Washington Post's Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks).

The duo and the paper are seen racing to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets. The secret, which the White House spanned for three decades, the official description reads.

Risking their public image, jobs and the newspaper in itself, the film watches an unlikely partnership between Graham and Bradlee to break out the story. The trailer gets you to your edge of your seat.

The Post will see Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg collaborated for the first time on-screen.

Apart from directing, Spielberg is also the producer of this project. The script is written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer. The cast also includes Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

The film releases on December 22, 2017.

Watch the trailer here: