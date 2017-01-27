Steven Gerrard excited to be back at Liverpool in coaching role

  • January 27, 2017 19:56 IST
    By Hayters
Ex-England and Liverpool player Steven Gerrard he is blessed and lucky to have Jurgen Klopp as mentor, as the 36-year-old moves into full-time coaching. Gerrard was a star player for Liverpool during his playing career, having inspired them to win the Champions League in 2005 and also a success in the FA Cup a year later.
