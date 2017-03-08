One of the legends of Australia cricket, Steve Waugh, has finally spoken on Aussie skipper Steve Smith's un-gentlemanly antics during the India vs Australia 2017 second test in Bengaluru on Monday.

The 'cheating' by Smith during the Test match has not only infuriated India skipper Virat Kohli but also a host of other Indian cricketers and fans.

Waugh, 51, said that the 27-year-old committed a mistake during the match. "It was a fantastic Test match [in Bengaluru]. It's a shame we are focusing on one incident," Waugh was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

"I would take Smith on face value. The best part was umpires stepped in and stopped at then and there. Looking back Smith will be embarrassed and must have learnt a lesson," the veteran added.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Waugh said: "Virat is a passionate captain who loves playing for his country, but now we should douse the flames and end the issue."

The India cricket team management are, however, not ready to forget the incident soon as they have filed a written complaint with ICC match referee Chris Broad over the incident. Broad has 48 hours to respond to the complaint.