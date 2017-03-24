On Friday, the Australian cricket team visited the Dalai Lama for a motivation session in Dharamshala, just ahead of the India vs Australia 4th Test. While this might come as a surprise to many, the real question remains what did the spiritual leader actually say to the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, was visited in his temple at Dharamshala, from where the mighty Himalayas in the backdrop make a dream of a scene.

"He's all about compassion and oneness for every human being and it was great to hear something like that from someone as prestigious as the Dalai Lama," Smith said following the meeting to the Australian Associated Press.

"If we can learn anything from it, it is that perhaps sometimes we get a bit over the top when we are out there playing cricket. It's a tough game, but at the end of the day it's just a game and you need to realise that at times," he added.

With the four-match series having been levelled 1-1, the fourth and the final Test match in Dharamshala, starting on Saturday, will be one of the biggest cricket matches so far this year for the India cricket team as well as the Australia cricket team.

Meanwhile, cricket fans on Twitter have trolled the Aussies' visit to the Tibetan spiritual leader. That's because Smith asked the Dalai Lama a question about sleep, and not cricket....while Nathan Lyon was seen sleeping in one of the clicks!

What Smith asked the Dalai Lama on sleep: "I asked him a question about sleep and how he could help me, and he gave me his blessing. We rubbed our noses together and gave me some blessings, so hopefully it'll help me with my sleep over the next five days."

How cricket fans reacted

Dalai Lama learning the art of leaving from Steven Smith! #IndvAus

