Australian captain Steve Smith continued to pile up runs in the ongoing Ashes Test series against England. Today (December 30), he hit his 23rd Test century to surpass Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, the fifth and final day of the fourth Test, Smith ensured that Australia were in the safe zone and drew the game. He remained unbeaten on 102 (275 balls, 6x4). The hosts lead the five-match series 3-0 with the final Test starting on January 4 in Sydney.

Also read: India can dominate world cricket for 15-20 years, says Tendulkar

The 28-year-old Smith is now the third quickest, in terms of innings, to reach the 23-Test hundred milestone. Only Sir Don Bradman (59) and Sunil Gavaskar (109) are ahead of him.

Today's knock helped Smith surpass Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (122) and Tendulkar (123). Smith took 110 visits to the crease, in his 60th Test, to achieve the feat.

Earlier in the series, in Brisbane, Smith had overtaken Tendulkar with his 21st Test ton. He had taken 105 innings to reach there while the Indian took 110.

Smith is currently the number one batsman in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings. In the second Test in Perth, he hit 239 to achieve his highest ever rating points of 945 in the standings. He has moved closer to Bradman's record, which is 961.

With a another magnificent knock today, Smith will earn more rating points when the ICC rankings are updated.

Quickest to 23 Test hundreds

59 - Sir Don Bradman

109 - Sunil Gavaskar

110 - Steve Smith

122 - Mohammad Yousuf

123 - Sachin Tendulkar