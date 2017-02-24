Steve Bannon urges supporters to fight corporatist globalist media

  February 24, 2017
    By Reuters
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has told supporters at the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference that every day its going to be a fight against the media. Bannon, who rarely makes public remarks, said that Trump will deliver on what he promised when he campaigned to become president.
