Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died at the age of 76 after a long struggle with motor neuron disease, his family confirmed Wednesday.

Hawking, who was just 22 when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is survived by his three children – sons Robert and Timothy, and daughters Lucy. His daughter Lucy, 47, is a journalist, novelist, educator, and philanthropist.

Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, Oxfordshire, and had two younger sisters and an adopted brother. He married twice – first to Jane Wilde, who wrote the book The Theory of Everything, and then to Elaine Mason. Wilde was his friend's sister and they tied the knot shortly after he was diagnosed with ALS. On July 14, 1965, they got married.

They kept their marriage together for a quarter of a century before ending it in 1995. "The truth was, there were four partners in our marriage," The Guardian quoted Wilde as saying in 2015. "Stephen and me, motor neuron disease and physics. If you took out motor neuron disease, you are still left with physics. Mrs Einstein, you know, cited physics as a difference for her divorce ..."

Wilde explained that during their marriage Stephen would retreat into himself and at times would explain physics to her. She always felt out of the world but that was crucial to him. Although they ended their marriage, Wilde had said that they are good friends.

"Our marriage was a great success. Stephen achieved what he wanted to achieve, we kept going for a very long time, and we had three wonderful children together. I feel a great deal of admiration – and a lot of love for him too. It's not the same kind of passionate love as before, but yes, I do still love him," she told The Telegraph.

In 1990, Hawking left his family to be with his nurse Elaine Mason and in September 1995, two months after divorcing Wilde, he married Mason. However, his second marriage also didn't last long and they divorced in 2006.

In a statement, Hawking's children said that their beloved father passed away on March 14. "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever," the statement reads.