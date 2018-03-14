Stephen Hawking – the man who made astrophysics understandable – is no more. The English physicist passed away on March 14, at the age of 76, and left behind a legacy of irreplaceable knowledge with his contributions in the fields of general relativity and quantum gravity.

Professor Hawking was an inspiration for many, especially due to his on-going battle with ALS since the age of 21. The condition, however, was never able to deter his spirit. He is survived by his wife Lucy, and two children – Robert and Tim, and his legacy continues in the form of the many books he authored.

Here are the top five must reads from the man himself.