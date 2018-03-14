Big Bang theory, Stephen Hawking
The cast of The Big Bang Theory with Stephen Hawking.Kaley Cuoco, Instagram

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died on March 14. The scientist was 76. He died in his Cambridge home in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The scientist is a popular name among not just science enthusiasts, but also in the pop culture. Hawking's research, theories and journey has been referred to in several movies and shows. But the most popular pop association with the Hawking.

Hawking has played a prominent role in the CBS show The Big Bang Theory. The cast has met the physicist a few times on the show and share a good bond with him. Leonard star Johnny Galecki took to Instagram to mourn his death. 

He shared a picture with him and the other cast members of the show with the caption: "RIP #stephenhawking Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all."

Penny actress Kaley Cuoco also took to Instagram to share the same picture with the caption reading: 

"It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone #stephenhawking ♥️"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his grief on Hawking's death. "The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking," he tweeted.

