Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died on March 14. The scientist was 76. He died in his Cambridge home in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The scientist is a popular name among not just science enthusiasts, but also in the pop culture. Hawking's research, theories and journey has been referred to in several movies and shows. But the most popular pop association with the Hawking.

Hawking has played a prominent role in the CBS show The Big Bang Theory. The cast has met the physicist a few times on the show and share a good bond with him. Leonard star Johnny Galecki took to Instagram to mourn his death.

He shared a picture with him and the other cast members of the show with the caption: "RIP #stephenhawking Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all."

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Mar 13, 2018 at 9:28pm PDT

Penny actress Kaley Cuoco also took to Instagram to share the same picture with the caption reading:

"It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone #stephenhawking ♥️"

A post shared by @normancook on Mar 13, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his grief on Hawking's death. "The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking," he tweeted.

The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 14, 2018

Other reactions include:

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

R.I.P. Stephen Hawking. Among his many profound contributions to this world was this simple sentiment: “It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.” — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 14, 2018

So Stephen Hawking dies on Albert Einstein's birthday and on National Pi Day.



Stephen, the universe is officially yours. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 14, 2018