The world's greatest theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author, has time and again expressed his love for TV shows. TV series creators took the cue and offered him guest appearances in their shows.

On the occasion of his 75th birthday, let's take a look at the few times the physicist scorched the screen.

Stephen Hawking 75th birthday: Renowned physicist's top inspirational quotes

Big Bang Theory:

The physicist appeared twice in the show; first in season 5 followed by a guest appearance in season 9. On season 5, Sheldon is desperate to meet the great physicist. Cashing in on the opportunity, Howard makes him jump through the hoops before finally introducing the two.

In the episode The Geology Elevation, the scientist makes his second appearance to help Sheldon deal with his jealousy over his colleague's success. The same episode also showed Howard playing with a miniature version of the physicist.

Simpson:

The physicist lent his voice to the cartoon version of himself in four episodes of the Simpson. The physicist played himself in seasons 11, 12, 13 and 18. Hawking guest starred in season 11 as the makers wanted someone who could outsmart Springfield's Mensa members.

The creators found out that Stephen Hawking was a fan of the series and invited him to be part of the show. The episode had references to Star Trek, painter Vincent Van Gogh and architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Star Trek:

Hawking appeared in the episode titled Decent in 1993. He made an appearance in the 26th episode of the sixth season. Reportedly, Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy and Hawking had met at the screening of A Brief History of Time, based on the book of the same name by Hawking.

Later, the producers of the show met Hawking and offered him a guest role. The script was sent, modifications were made, and the scientist accepted the offer.

Futurama:

The popular American animated science-fiction comedy show featured the animated version of Hawking. Professor Hawking is seen teaming up with Al Gore and Nichelle Nichols to save the universe. In one episode, Hawking played a murder-prone muscle of the group. In another episode, he was seen shooting lasers from his eyes.

Apart from the above TV appearances, Hawking had given his voice to a number of shows and films.

He also appeared in Stephen Hawking's Sci Fi Masters (TV Show), Masters of Science Fiction (TV Show), Danger Decoded (TV Show), Genius by Stephen Hawking (TV Show), Stephen Hawking's Brave New World (TV Show), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Red Dwarf and Stephen Hawking's Universe (TV Show).