Stephen Fry narrates Blue Planet-style advert for Pokemon Go

Niantic and The Pokémon Company has released a new advert for mobile sensation Pokémon Go which riffs on David Attenboroughs hit BBC documentary series Blue Planet with Stephen Fry providing the narrative.Not only does Fry provide his unmistakable voice to the ad, but its score has been composed by Academy Award nominee George Fenton, who composed music for Blue Planet and fellow nature series Planet Earth and Frozen Planet.The ad marks the recent introduction of new Pokémon for the hit handheld series third generation games Ruby and Sapphire.