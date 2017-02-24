Kristen Stewart's girlfriend and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell suffered a nip slip after she went braless to the Moschino Milan Fashion Week in Milan on Thursday.

The 26-year-old model suffered a wardrobe malfunction and flashed more than expected during the first day of the Milan Fashion week. Maxwell attended Moschino's show wearing a navy satin pyjama-inspired blazer that was tied at the waist and also carried a mini Moschino backpack on her shoulder. Maxwell accidently flashed her nipple when she turned and posed for paparazzi at the fashion show in Milan.

#LOVEME17 @thelovemagazine #burberry @burberry ?? A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:47am PST

The ex-girlfriend of Miley Cyrus recently revealed that suffering wardrobe malfunctions at the fashion is what concerns her. "The bejewelled, sheer body suit was my favourite but I felt like it started to ride down my body. I had this feeling to try to pull it up but then I was like, 'Don't start doing that on the runway'. But it was epic and I don't think you could see it falling down, so it was all good," she told LOOK! Magazine.

Loungin @rowanpapier A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret model is dating Kristen. Though the couple has not made any official announcement, a source close to them has confirmed that they are indeed dating. Last year, Maxwell even accompanied Kristen in Savannah, Georgia, where the Twilight actress was shooting for her film that is about Lizzie Borden.

YAS CHANELSTEW ? #Repost @voguestewart with @repostapp ・・・ NEWS | Kristen will front another Chanel handbag campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld! It will arrive in stores in March ?? #kristenstewart A post shared by kstewfanuk (@kstewfanuk) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:05am PST

"Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren't affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality," a source told People.

In January, Kristen and Maxwell were spotted sharing intimate kisses during a romantic holiday in Milan.