Kristen Stewart's girlfriend and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell suffered a nip slip after she went braless to the Moschino Milan Fashion Week in Milan on Thursday.
The 26-year-old model suffered a wardrobe malfunction and flashed more than expected during the first day of the Milan Fashion week. Maxwell attended Moschino's show wearing a navy satin pyjama-inspired blazer that was tied at the waist and also carried a mini Moschino backpack on her shoulder. Maxwell accidently flashed her nipple when she turned and posed for paparazzi at the fashion show in Milan.
The ex-girlfriend of Miley Cyrus recently revealed that suffering wardrobe malfunctions at the fashion is what concerns her. "The bejewelled, sheer body suit was my favourite but I felt like it started to ride down my body. I had this feeling to try to pull it up but then I was like, 'Don't start doing that on the runway'. But it was epic and I don't think you could see it falling down, so it was all good," she told LOOK! Magazine.
Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret model is dating Kristen. Though the couple has not made any official announcement, a source close to them has confirmed that they are indeed dating. Last year, Maxwell even accompanied Kristen in Savannah, Georgia, where the Twilight actress was shooting for her film that is about Lizzie Borden.
"Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren't affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality," a source told People.
In January, Kristen and Maxwell were spotted sharing intimate kisses during a romantic holiday in Milan.