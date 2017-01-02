American video game developer Valve Corporation has offered discounts on several best-selling video games released in 2016. The discounts are being offered as part of the Steam Winter Sale.
Steam Winter Sale: Top 5 recommendations for the video game sale of the year
The winter sale started on December 22 and will end on January 2. Steam users who have not bought the games must do it before the sale ends.
Valve has also released a list of 100 games that were the most downloaded games from Steam in 2016.
There are several games that are being discounted for up to 80 percent less than the original price in the winter sale. Valve has also divided the games into platinum, gold, silver and bronze in the descending order of the sales.
The platinum division's best sold games are Dota 2, Xcom 2, and No Man's Sky. The gold division's best sold games are Stardew Valley, Doom and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.
Platinum
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Xcom 2
- Rocket League
- Dota 2
- Fallout 4
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- No Man's Sky
- Dark Souls III
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Total War: WARHAMMER
Gold
- Arma 3
- H1Z1: King of the Kill
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Doom
- Team Fortress 2
- Warframe
- Stellaris
- Stardew Valley
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Dead by Daylight
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
Silver
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Rust
- Payday 2
- War Thunder
- Subnautica
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Cities: Skylines
- Watch Dogs 2
- Smite
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Far Cry Primal
- Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition
- Europa Universalis IV
- Planet Coaster
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- Sid Meier's Civilization V
Bronze
- Dishonored
- Squad
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- Darkest Dungeon
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Just Cause 3
- Mafia III
- American Truck Simulator
- Garry's Mod
- Age of Empires II HD
- Starbound
- Farming Simulator 17
- Train Simulator 2017
- Don't Starve Together
- Borderlands 2
- Astroneer
- Factorio
- DayZ
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition
- Scrap Mechanic
- Slime Rancher
- Undertale
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Battlerite
- RimWorld
- YouTubers Life: Xmas Special
- The Forest
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Firewatch
- 7 Days to Die
- Terraria
- The Sims 3
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Total War: Attila
- Kerbal Space Program
- H1Z1: Just Survive
- Knight Online
- Dishonored 2
- The Culling
- NBA 2K17
- Street Fighter V
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Football Manager 2017
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Far Cry 4
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Endless Legend
- Hitman
- Grim Dawn
- Life Is Strange
- Elite Dangerous
- Tree of Savior
- Crusader Kings II
- Football Manager 2016