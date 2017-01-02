American video game developer Valve Corporation has offered discounts on several best-selling video games released in 2016. The discounts are being offered as part of the Steam Winter Sale.

Steam Winter Sale: Top 5 recommendations for the video game sale of the year

The winter sale started on December 22 and will end on January 2. Steam users who have not bought the games must do it before the sale ends.

Valve has also released a list of 100 games that were the most downloaded games from Steam in 2016.

There are several games that are being discounted for up to 80 percent less than the original price in the winter sale. Valve has also divided the games into platinum, gold, silver and bronze in the descending order of the sales.

The platinum division's best sold games are Dota 2, Xcom 2, and No Man's Sky. The gold division's best sold games are Stardew Valley, Doom and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

Platinum

Grand Theft Auto V

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Xcom 2

Rocket League

Dota 2

Fallout 4

Tom Clancy's The Division

No Man's Sky

Dark Souls III

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Total War: WARHAMMER

Gold

Arma 3

H1Z1: King of the Kill

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Doom

Team Fortress 2

Warframe

Stellaris

Stardew Valley

ARK: Survival Evolved

Dead by Daylight

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Silver

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Rust

Payday 2

War Thunder

Subnautica

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Cities: Skylines

Watch Dogs 2

Smite

Hearts of Iron IV

Far Cry Primal

Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition

Europa Universalis IV

Planet Coaster

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Sid Meier's Civilization V

Bronze