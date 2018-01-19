The Bengaluru Traffic Police will from February 1 embark on an ambitious safety drive that will see them confiscating non-ISI-certified helmets that are being used by two-wheeler riders.

The city traffic police will make it mandatory for motorists to use Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets. The law enforcement authority is currently on an awareness drive to that end.

Meanwhile, bikers in the city have also raised concerns over the ISI mark being the only criteria for better-quality helmets. Many passionate bikers in the city are using helmets that have international certifications like DOT, ECE and SNELL, and there was until recently no clarity over the fate of such helmets from February 1.

Also read: Bengaluru traffic police on warpath with loud bike exhausts, resorts to crushing with road rollers

Now, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have confirmed that riders possessing such helmets need not worry and can continue to wear them.

Replying to a tweet asking for clarification on the use of internationally-certified helmets, the official handle of the Bengaluru Traffic Police replied: "Yes it can be used."

Twitterati then suggested that the department inform the traffic cops on the road about the international certification of the helmets as many of them may not be aware of it.

Yes it can be used. — BTP (@blrcitytraffic) January 18, 2018

What is ISI mark?

ISI mark is a certification mark given to a product that conforms to a set Indian standards for quality. Seen in the form of IS:xxxx on top of the mark on products, it is a certification issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) — the national standards body of India.

The ISI mark is by far the most recognisable quality certification mark in India.

How can I check my helmet is genuinely ISI-certified?

As the demand for ISI-marked helmets will be higher in the coming days, there are possibilities that helmets with fake ISI marks will flood the market.

Follow three simple steps to ensure you are buying a genuine unit: