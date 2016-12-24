- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68
The bands manager announced the news after the veteran rocker passed away in hospital on 24 December. In September this year the guitarist was forced to quit touring with the band after suffering a heart attack in June.Parfitt had been due to launch a solo career in 2017.
