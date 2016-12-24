Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68 Close
The bands manager announced the news after the veteran rocker passed away in hospital on 24 December. In September this year the guitarist was forced to quit touring with the band after suffering a heart attack in June.Parfitt had been due to launch a solo career in 2017.
