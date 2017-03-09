- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
Statue of young girl stares down Wall Street bull
As many American women prepare to draw attention to their role in the workplace, a Wall Street firm on Tuesday (7 March) put up a statue of a girl in front of Lower Manhattans well-known bronze charging bull, as if to fearlessly stare it down.Placing the diminutive, grade school-aged girl in front of the massive bull on the eve of International Womens Day was a way of calling attention to the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards and the pay gap of women working in financial services, a spokeswoman for State Street Global Advisors said.
