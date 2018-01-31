The President of the United States Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30, where he spoke about how the nation must be united, calling it the "new American moment." He also spoke about how the US citizens must join hands and work towards fixing and rebuilding a fractured immigration system and America.

"Each day since, we have gone forward with a clear vision and a righteous mission — to make America great again for all Americans," he said during the address. Trump also spoke of the natural calamities that the US has faced in 2017 and said: "To everyone still recovering in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, California, and everywhere else — we are with you, we love you, and we will pull through together."

While Trump discussed several things at the SOTU address right from shooting and terror attacks to policies such as immigration, employment and taxes, fashionistas couldn't keep their eyes off First Lady Melania Trump and First daughter Ivanka Trump.

The duo showed up at the SOTU address dressed up in very smart attires, but Twitter seemed to read between the lines and discussed their outfits in detail.

Melania showed up at the event dressed in a white Dior cropped pantsuit, paired with a white silk Dolce & Gabbana shirt and nude Christian Louboutin heels. Her hair hung loose over her shoulders and she sported light smokey eyes, quite some bronzer on her face and light pink lips. Though she looked stunning in the ensemble, Twitter spoke about how the first lady may be sending out a message through her attire.

Melania Trump is wearing all white when the Democratic women said they'll take part in a symbolic protest against sexual harassment and assault by wearing black. Obviously not a coincidence. #SOTU2018 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/CLJDCQkfgH — (((Eugene Haynes))) (@EugeneHaynes) January 31, 2018

While many Twitter users said that she was snubbing the Democratic women, who were seen in black ensembles, several also spoke about how she may be showing her support to victims of sexual assault. The US president himself has been accused of assault by 19 women on different occasions.

Is Melania wearing all white in solidarity with the #metoo movement? Yes sister! #SOTUniom #sotu — Flowerpower (@leolovelemon) January 31, 2018

Some even compared her to Hillary Trump, when she famously wore the white pantsuit during her presidential campaign. However, there were many who did not get into the intricacies and just spoke about how good she looked.

I love #MelaniaTrump s white pantsuit. damn that's good. — Lori (@lastehlik) January 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Ivanka looked quite plain during the SOTU address. The first daughter wore a black, red, and white plaid Oscar de la Renta dress and sat with her husband Jared Kushner during the speech. The multi-layered dress features frills on the sleeves and was cinched at the waist with a plaid belt. She left her hair loose over her shoulders and sported minimal makeup.

While she looked stylish as always, her attire didn't really make an impression, especially after she impressed the internet while getting off the Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 18.

Dressed in black trousers, a turtleneck of the same colour, and an overcoat, the advisor to the President of the United States was seen sporting high heels and walking on the tarmac.