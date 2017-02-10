- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
State attorney Bob Ferguson: Court ruling on Trump travel ban lawsuit is a victory
A federal appeals court unanimously refused to reinstate President Donald Trumps travel ban on refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries on Thursday (9 February). The decision is likely to be appealed in the US Supreme Court, where it could face a 4-4 tie among justices. Trump quickly lashed out on the decision by the 9th Circuit Courts of Appeals. SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! he tweeted.
